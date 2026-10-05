Coal India Limited taps stockpiles to boost deliveries to 1.78MT/day
Business
Coal India Limited (CIL) is ramping up coal deliveries to power plants, now averaging 1.78 million tons per day in October, up from 1.63 million tons daily last month.
By tapping into its stockpiles (which dropped by 63 million tons in just six months), CIL is making sure there is enough fuel.
CIL September 61.2MT H1FY27 79% power
CIL's total coal supplies in September rose to 61.2 million tons for the month.
Nearly 79% of CIL's total H1 FY27 offtake was directed toward the Power Sector.