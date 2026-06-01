Coal India production falls 11.6% in May amid record demand

Coal India April-May output down 10.6%

CIL subsidiaries reported lower production in May, except South Eastern Coalfields Ltd., which actually grew a bit.

Overall output for April-May dropped by 10.6%, but coal sales nudged up slightly to 130.9 million metric tons compared to last year's numbers.

With nearly 70% of India's electricity still powered by coal, CIL remains crucial in keeping the lights on, even when challenges pile up and demand keeps rising.