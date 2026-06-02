Coca-Cola explores IPO for HCCB, India's largest bottler, 2027 listing
Coca-Cola said it is exploring a potential IPO for Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB), its biggest bottler in India, aiming for a stock market debut by 2027 on both the BSE and NSE.
While they're looking at selling part of their stake, Coca-Cola says it's still committed to supporting HCCB and growing its brands in India's fast-moving drinks scene.
Jubilant Bhartia bought 40% HCCB stake
The Jubilant Bhartia Group grabbed a 40% stake in HCCB back in 2025, boosting its influence in the beverage space.
Earlier reports suggest the IPO could value HCCB at around $10 billion, a big deal for the market.
Sanket Ray, who heads Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia, put it simply: "The Coca-Cola Company will stay invested in this important bottler and focus on growing our portfolio of global and local brands in India," said Sanket Ray.