Cochin International Airport posts 502 cr net profit in 2025-26

CIAL isn't just stopping at airports: it is moving into airport consultancy, hoping to use its experience to help build and manage other airports as India invests big in aviation.

CIAL handled 1,14,42,583 passengers during the 2025-26 financial year and kept up its streak of handling over one crore passengers for the fourth consecutive financial year (2022-23 through 2025-26).

Plus, shareholders might get a nice 55% dividend if it's approved at the annual general meeting in September.