Cochin International Airport posts 502 cr net profit in 2025-26
Cochin International Airport just posted its highest-ever net profit: ₹502 crore for 2025-26, up from ₹499 crore in the previous financial year (2024-25). This is the first time it has crossed the ₹500 crore mark.
Total revenue also climbed to ₹1,220 crore, showing solid 6.6% growth.
Cochin International Airport moves into consultancy
CIAL isn't just stopping at airports: it is moving into airport consultancy, hoping to use its experience to help build and manage other airports as India invests big in aviation.
CIAL handled 1,14,42,583 passengers during the 2025-26 financial year and kept up its streak of handling over one crore passengers for the fourth consecutive financial year (2022-23 through 2025-26).
Plus, shareholders might get a nice 55% dividend if it's approved at the annual general meeting in September.