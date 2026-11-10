Cochin Shipyard profit halves to ₹53.77 cr as income rises
Business
Cochin Shipyard's profits dropped by one-half this quarter, landing at ₹53.77 crore compared to last year's ₹107.52 crore.
Even with this big dip in profit, the company actually brought in more money overall: total income climbed to ₹1,331.81 crore from ₹1,245.88 crore.
Cochin Shipyard expenses rise, ₹3/share dividend
Rising expenses, up from ₹1,095.97 crore to ₹1,256.71 crore, put pressure on the company's bottom line.
Still, Cochin Shipyard is sharing some good news for investors: the board has approved an interim dividend of ₹3 per share for FY 2026-27.