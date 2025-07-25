Coforge gains 2.36% after stellar FY24 results—should you buy?

Strong Q1 numbers, dividends, and stock split

Coforge kept up its growth streak in Q1 FY25, with revenue jumping to ₹3,688.60 crore and net profit more than doubling compared to last year's June quarter.

Plus, they rolled out two interim dividends of ₹19 per share and did a stock split that made shares more affordable for investors—moves that clearly helped build even more confidence in the company's future.