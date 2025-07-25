Next Article
Coforge gains 2.36% after stellar FY24 results—should you buy?
Coforge's stock climbed 2.36% to ₹1,715.50 on Friday morning, landing it among the top gainers on the Nifty Midcap 150.
The boost comes after the IT company posted impressive numbers for the year ending March 2025—revenue hit ₹12,050.70 crore (up from ₹9,179 crore last year) and net profit rose to ₹936.10 crore.
Strong Q1 numbers, dividends, and stock split
Coforge kept up its growth streak in Q1 FY25, with revenue jumping to ₹3,688.60 crore and net profit more than doubling compared to last year's June quarter.
Plus, they rolled out two interim dividends of ₹19 per share and did a stock split that made shares more affordable for investors—moves that clearly helped build even more confidence in the company's future.