HUL shares dip post-Q4 results—profit falls, sales stay steady
Hindustan Unilever (HUL) shares edged down 0.54% to ₹2,424.70 on Friday after its March quarter report showed profits took a hit—even though sales stayed steady.
Key takeaways from HUL's annual and quarterly results
If you follow big brands or invest, this is a reminder that even market leaders can feel pressure when profits drop.
Still, HUL's annual results show it's holding strong overall, with growing revenue and a ₹24 per share dividend coming up on June 23.
Q4 profit dips but annual numbers look good
Quarterly profit fell approximately 3.32% to ₹2,476cr as HUL passed along cost savings in its Home Care segment—good news for shoppers but tough on margins.
Annual revenue and net profit both rose compared to last year, signaling the company isn't losing momentum despite short-term bumps.