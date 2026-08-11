Coforge launches business unit to serve private equity firms
Business
Coforge just rolled out a new business unit focused on private equity (PE) firms.
The idea? Use its experience transforming companies like NIIT Technologies and SLK Global to help PE players run smoother, boost profits, and scale up, especially now that tech-driven strategies are becoming essential in a changing market.
Coforge to leverage Nuuron AI
This new team will lean on Coforge Nuuron, its AI platform, to help PE firms connect tech, data, and governance for real results.
Preeti Singh, Executive Vice President and Head of North America, Coforge, highlighted how AI-led approaches are now key for getting better investment outcomes.
In case you're curious, Coforge's shares were up 1.06% recently, closing at ₹1,819.00 on Tuesday, August 11, 2026.