Coforge launches business unit to serve private equity firms

This new team will lean on Coforge Nuuron, its AI platform, to help PE firms connect tech, data, and governance for real results.

Preeti Singh, Executive Vice President and Head of North America, Coforge, highlighted how AI-led approaches are now key for getting better investment outcomes.

In case you're curious, Coforge's shares were up 1.06% recently, closing at ₹1,819.00 on Tuesday, August 11, 2026.