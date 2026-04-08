Coforge launches Mod Squads subscription to deliver predictable, outcome-focused AI

Mod squads use 130+ pre-built agents

Each Mod Squad blends AI agents, picked from more than 130 pre-built options, with specialized engineers, so companies can customize teams for things like fraud detection or automated quality checks.

Coforge says clients have already seen big results, like cutting loan processing times by 70% and underwriting cycles by one-half.

Pricing adjusts based on how advanced the AI is, aiming to keep things cost-effective and transparent.