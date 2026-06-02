Coforge launches Nexa Agentic AI platform, shares rise over 2%

Nexa Agentic packs 30+ AI features

Nexa Agentic packs over 30 modular AI features to help with everything from customer service to modernizing old processes.

Some highlights: it boosts underwriting capacity by more than 30%, speeds up product launches by 30%, and makes claims triaging more than 35% faster.

Designed for sectors like Property and Casualty and Life and Annuities, it also keeps human checks in place for compliance.

Coforge is planning even more upgrades, including smarter decision-making tools using insurance knowledge graphs.