Coforge launches Voyager. AI and FlightFlex.AI to improve airline operations
Coforge just dropped two new AI-powered products, Voyager. AI and FlightFlex.AI, to help airlines tackle big headaches like flight disruptions and clunky passenger experiences.
The company says these tools are designed to help airlines manage disruptions and improve revenue and passenger experience outcomes, showing they're serious about leading with AI in engineering services.
Coforge products personalize travel, automate rebooking
Voyager. AI personalizes your travel by using booking data and smart predictions, while FlightFlex.AI helps airlines handle delays with automated rebooking and faster decisions.
Both are designed to fit right into current airline systems.
On the business side, Coforge's stock was up slightly at ₹1,294.20 on Tuesday. Even though it's down 22% this year, it's bounced back 18.5% in the last month—so they're definitely making moves.