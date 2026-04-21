Coforge launches Voyager. AI and FlightFlex.AI to improve airline operations

Coforge products personalize travel, automate rebooking

Voyager. AI personalizes your travel by using booking data and smart predictions, while FlightFlex.AI helps airlines handle delays with automated rebooking and faster decisions.

Both are designed to fit right into current airline systems.

On the business side, Coforge's stock was up slightly at ₹1,294.20 on Tuesday. Even though it's down 22% this year, it's bounced back 18.5% in the last month—so they're definitely making moves.