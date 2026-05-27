Cognizant and Travelport to deploy Claude across travel retailing platforms
Business
Cognizant and Travelport are joining forces to deploy Claude across Travelport's travel retailing and distribution platforms.
The goal? Smarter, faster tech for airlines, hoteliers, travel management companies, and online travel agencies worldwide.
Cognizant and Travelport CEOs praise partnership
Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar S says the travel world needs smarter tech to handle its complexity.
This partnership is set to help Travelport scale up and boost quality in a fast-changing industry.
As Travelport CEO John Mangelaars puts it, combining top-tier AI with engineering know-how and global reach could really shake up how we book our next adventure.