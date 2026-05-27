Cognizant and Travelport to deploy Claude across travel retailing platforms

Cognizant and Travelport CEOs praise partnership

Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar S says the travel world needs smarter tech to handle its complexity.

This partnership is set to help Travelport scale up and boost quality in a fast-changing industry.

As Travelport CEO John Mangelaars puts it, combining top-tier AI with engineering know-how and global reach could really shake up how we book our next adventure.