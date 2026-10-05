Cognizant launches 'Cognizant Activate' to help up-and-coming companies adopt AI
Cognizant just rolled out Cognizant Activate, a new unit designed to help up-and-coming companies level up with AI.
The focus is on solving real-world problems like outdated technology and security headaches, offering plug-and-play solutions in data, cybersecurity, enterprise apps, and cloud.
Each project gets a dedicated lead
Activate promises quick results by giving each project a dedicated lead who handles everything from start to finish.
They are starting with industries like finance, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail.
As CEO Ravi Kumar S puts it, "Cognizant Activate brings the same AI Builder capability that is helping to transform some of the world's largest enterprises to emerging enterprises, right-sized for their speed and scale. This is how our clients activate growth with AI," using Cognizant's deep know-how and global network.