Cognizant launches Frontier Certified Engineer and Frontier Business Operator roles
Business
Cognizant just rolled out two fresh job roles, Frontier Certified Engineer and Frontier Business Operator, to help businesses get ready for an AI-first workplace.
These roles were created and certified through its SkillSpring platform, focusing on practical skills for the fast-changing tech world.
Engineers will work with clients to reshape business processes for AI, while Operators will manage teams made up of both people and digital agents.
Ravi Kumar S: 65% tasks AI-affected
Cognizant's CEO, Ravi Kumar S, pointed out that 65% of tasks in over 1,000 professions could be changed by AI, but most companies are barely scratching the surface—using less than 10% of what AI can do.
He sees this as a big chance for organizations willing to jump in and speed up their AI journey.