Cognizant predicts AI could disrupt 90% of jobs by 2032
Business
A new study says Cognizant predicted AI could disrupt 90% of jobs by 2032, but the disruption is happening six years earlier (around 2026).
The potential impact is also bigger than expected, with the degree to which occupations could be affected estimated at 30% higher than earlier forecasts.
Reskilling urgent as AI affects trades
AI isn't just coming for office or tech gigs: it's also likely to change trades like plumbing and electrical work.
Experts say this makes reskilling and upskilling more urgent than ever, so people can stay ahead as the job market shifts.
While AI brings cool innovations, it also raises real concerns about job loss and widening inequality if we don't adapt quickly.