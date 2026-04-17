Cognizant sets CEO Ravi Kumar S 2025 pay at $19 million
Cognizant just gave its CEO, Ravi Kumar S, a big raise: his target pay for 2025 is now $19 million, up 18% from 2024.
He actually took home $10.7 million this time around.
The company says this boost matches US industry standards and is meant to drive its new push into AI.
Cognizant CEO pay 93% performance-based
Most of Kumar's compensation package are tied to performance: 93% depend on things like revenue growth and profit margins.
His package includes a $1.3 million base salary, a hefty cash bonus of $4.39 million (well above target), and $4.99 million in restricted stock awards.
Under his leadership, Cognizant hit more than $21 billion in revenue with 7% annual growth, but it's worth noting his pay is 76 times higher than the median US employee salary at the company, and even more compared to global staff.