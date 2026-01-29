Cognizant teams up with Cognition to bring Devin AI to engineering
Cognizant is partnering with AI company Cognition to use Devin, an autonomous AI software engineer, and Windsurf, a smart coding platform.
The goal? To speed up code migration, testing, and maintenance as part of modernizing how they build software.
How they're rolling it out (and what's next)
Cognizant has already started using Windsurf in its Vibe Coding initiative—which just broke the Guinness World Record for the biggest online Gen AI hackathon.
They're aiming for half their code to be written by AI soon and plan to expand the partnership across industries and use cases over time.
What the execs are saying
Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar says this partnership will help turn big AI investments into real business results with strong oversight.
Cognition's Scott Wu adds that Cognizant's knack for scaling responsible agentic AI is what makes this team-up stand out.