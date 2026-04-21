Cognizant to roll out OpenAI Codex for enterprise clients worldwide
Business
Cognizant is partnering with OpenAI to roll out Codex, an AI tool that helps automate and speed up software development, for enterprise clients worldwide.
This move means Cognizant's engineers will get a boost from Codex, making coding and project delivery faster and more efficient, especially for big, complex companies.
Codex eases coding testing and modernization
With Codex in the mix, tasks like writing code, testing, fixing bugs, and updating old systems get way easier.
Rajesh Varrier from Cognizant highlighted how blending smart AI with real-world expertise can really level up their tech game.
Denise Dresser also pointed out that this partnership is all about helping businesses use AI to work smarter, like catching code issues early and modernizing old-school software.