Cognizant to roll out OpenAI Codex for enterprise clients worldwide

Codex eases coding testing and modernization

With Codex in the mix, tasks like writing code, testing, fixing bugs, and updating old systems get way easier.

Rajesh Varrier from Cognizant highlighted how blending smart AI with real-world expertise can really level up their tech game.

Denise Dresser also pointed out that this partnership is all about helping businesses use AI to work smarter, like catching code issues early and modernizing old-school software.