Cognizant's AI strategy: Smart solutions over price cuts
Cognizant is taking a different route in the AI race—focusing on smart, well-designed solutions instead of just slashing prices.
At a recent Morgan Stanley conference, CFO Jatin Dalal explained that their approach means working closely with clients and offering fixed-price contracts so everyone knows exactly what to expect.
Fixed-price contracts drive revenue growth
This strategy is paying off: fixed-price contracts brought in about $10 billion, and Cognizant reported $21.12 billion in revenue in 2024—a 7% jump, beating rivals like Infosys and HCL.
The company keeps things tight by having the CEO and CFO review it every month.
Investing in employee skills
Cognizant isn't just chasing bigger numbers; they're also investing in people.
For 2026, Cognizant expects steady growth with revenues projected between $22-23 billion.