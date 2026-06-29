Coimbatore-based LMW leverages AI and digitization to boost textile machinery
Business
Engineering company LMW, based in Coimbatore, is going all in on artificial intelligence, digitization, and streamlining its business processes to boost its textile machinery division.
Despite a tough economy, Chairman Sanjay Jayavarthanavelu feels optimistic, pointing to India's manufacturing push and new trade deals as reasons to be hopeful.
LMW machine tool division earns ₹1,033cr
LMW's machine tool division was the star performer in FY26 (fiscal year 2025-26), raking in ₹1,033 crore from 4,231 machines, thanks to strong demand in sectors like automotive and aerospace.
The company is also eyeing mobile manufacturing and AI-powered tools next.
On top of that, LMW is focusing on making its foundry more efficient and investing in employee skills to keep up momentum.