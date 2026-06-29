Coimbatore-based LMW leverages AI and digitization to boost textile machinery

LMW machine tool division earns ₹1,033cr

LMW's machine tool division was the star performer in FY26 (fiscal year 2025-26), raking in ₹1,033 crore from 4,231 machines, thanks to strong demand in sectors like automotive and aerospace.

The company is also eyeing mobile manufacturing and AI-powered tools next.

On top of that, LMW is focusing on making its foundry more efficient and investing in employee skills to keep up momentum.