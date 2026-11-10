Coinbase and Payward back CFTC in stock perpetual futures lawsuit

CMA, which counts major players like Cboe and Citadel Securities, wants these futures regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) instead.

The CFTC called the lawsuit "troubling," saying clear rules are better than lawsuits that slow down innovation.

This debate is heating up just as Coinbase, Kalshi, and Payward got approved to list US stock perpetual futures on November 2, hinting at bigger changes ahead for how these digital assets might be handled under US law.