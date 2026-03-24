CoinDCX co-founders get bail in ₹71L fraud case

CoinDCX's response to allegations

CoinDCX has denied any wrongdoing, saying the fraud was actually carried out by scammers using a fake site that impersonated their brand.

They called the FIR a result of people pretending to be them and pointed out they've reported over 1,212 fake websites between April 1, 2024 and January 5, 2026.

The company is asking everyone to stay alert online and report anything suspicious.