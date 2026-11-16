Coles investigates cyberattack with ACSC support, no sign of leaks
Coles Group, one of Australia's biggest supermarket chains, is investigating a recent cyberattack with support from the Australian Cyber Security Centre and global security experts.
The good news? So far, there is no sign that anyone's personal or supplier information has been leaked.
Coles stores open, customers urged caution
All Coles stores and online services are still up and running as usual.
The company is reminding everyone to keep passwords strong and unique and to be extra careful with unexpected emails or text messages, especially ones asking you to click suspicious links.
Stay alert while they sort things out.