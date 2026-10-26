Colliers report: AI to create specialized roles across Asia Pacific
Business
A fresh Colliers report reveals that AI is set to shake up the workforce across Asia-Pacific.
Every company surveyed expects AI to create new, specialized roles that need different skills, and most (62%) think we'll see more project-based or cross-functional teams as a result.
Report finds 85% expect productivity gains
While 85% believe AI will make work more productive, even if there are fewer traditional job roles, the report also stresses careful planning to avoid risks.
India and Southeast Asia are highlighted as top spots for growth, with more than one-third of companies planning to expand there thanks to lower costs and strong talent pools.