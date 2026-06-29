Comcast is splitting into 2 companies
What's the story
In a major restructuring move, Comcast has announced plans to split into two publicly traded companies. The decision involves spinning off its NBCUniversal and Sky media assets. The separation will create two distinct entities: one focusing on broadband and wireless services, while the other focuses on theme parks, film studios, TV networks (NBC), streaming services (Peacock), and European media (Sky).
Strategic shift
Split addresses shifting consumer habits
The split comes as a response to changing consumer habits and the competitive streaming landscape. Comcast's Chairman and co-CEO Brian Roberts said, "The transaction we are announcing will unlock a more entrepreneurial management approach and open up a multitude of new opportunities for each business." The split is expected to be completed in about a year, with shareholders holding stakes in both new companies after the deal closes.
New appointments
Leadership changes amid restructuring
Post-split, Mike Cavanagh, Comcast's co-CEO, will head the new NBCUniversal. Meanwhile, Michael Angelakis, former chief financial officer of the company, will return to lead Comcast as CEO. He had initially joined as a strategic adviser ahead of the separation process.