Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal says India opposes BRICS currency
Business
India has firmly said no to a BRICS-wide currency, with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal making it clear after the big trade meeting in Jaipur:
"India is not in favor of a BRICS currency. We do not support the introduction of any such BRICS currency scheme; India opposes it," he said.
While Russia and China are pushing for alternatives to the US dollar, India isn't on board.
Ministers seek fair trade/investment, MSME financing
The ministers focused on keeping trade and investment fair between member countries.
They also talked about making it easier for small businesses (MSMEs) to get financing.