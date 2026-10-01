Commercial 19-kg LPG cylinder prices rise nationwide before festive season
Business
Commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder prices just went up across India, right in time for the festive season.
In Delhi, a 19-kg cylinder now costs ₹2,810 (up ₹62.50), while Mumbai and Chennai saw similar hikes.
Patna got hit hardest, with a jump of ₹71.50 to ₹3,100.50 per cylinder.
Domestic 14.2-kg LPG unchanged in Delhi
If you're running a restaurant or cafe, these price hikes will probably sting since commercial kitchens rely heavily on LPG.
But there's some good news for households: domestic 14.2-kg LPG cylinder prices haven't changed in the cities cited (₹942 in Delhi).
So while eating out might get pricier, your home cooking costs are safe, for now.