Commercial LPG cylinder price hiked by ₹10
What's the story
The price of a 19-kg commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder has been increased by ₹10 to ₹2,820 from today. The last revision was on October 1 when the cylinder was priced at ₹2,810. This is the third consecutive monthly hike in commercial gas rates, affecting the hospitality industry and businesses during the peak festive season.
Sector impact
Impact on hospitality sector and eateries
The continuous increase in commercial gas rates has hit the hospitality sector, eateries, and other commercial vendors hard.
The price of a 5-kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinder for a new connection is ₹1,903 while its refill costs ₹782 as per the latest rate list.
These hikes come right in the middle of the peak festive season.
Price fluctuations
Volatile LPG prices in 2026
The price of LPG in 2026 has been highly volatile, mainly due to external geopolitical shocks.
A massive single-month spike of nearly ₹1,000 per cylinder was seen on May 1, pushing commercial LPG rates above the ₹3,000 mark.
However, relief came in July and August when oil marketing companies announced cumulative cuts totaling ₹380 per cylinder.
Festive impact
Price hikes in September and October
Despite the relief earlier in the year, price hikes resumed during the festive season.
After minor increases on September 1 and a ₹65 per cylinder hike on October 1, prices were hiked again today by ₹10 to ₹17 across metros.
In Delhi, this takes the rate to ₹2,820 for commercial LPG cylinders.
Cost drivers
Reasons for hike
The rising gas and fuel import costs in 2026 are mainly due to rising tensions and maritime disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.
This is a key maritime chokepoint through which a large chunk of Middle Eastern crude oil and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) passes.
India imports nearly half of its natural gas and LPG consumption, with a major share of LPG shipments coming from Gulf producers through this strait.