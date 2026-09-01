Commercial LPG prices hiked by up to ₹12

The price hike isn't uniform across the country. Kolkata witnessed the highest increase of ₹12, taking the cost to ₹2,884 per cylinder.

In Chennai, rates increased by ₹10.5 to ₹2,916.5 while Delhi saw a hike of ₹10 bringing its price to ₹2,747.5 per cylinder.

Mumbai recorded the smallest increase at ₹9.5, with cylinders now costing ₹2,701 each.