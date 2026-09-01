Commercial LPG prices hiked by up to ₹12
What's the story
The price of commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders has been increased by around ₹10 across India. The latest hike comes after two months of continuous price cuts, during which consumers saved about ₹380 on each cylinder. The new rates only affect commercial users, while domestic cooking gas prices remain unchanged for now.
Regional impact
How much do commercial cylinders cost now?
The price hike isn't uniform across the country. Kolkata witnessed the highest increase of ₹12, taking the cost to ₹2,884 per cylinder.
In Chennai, rates increased by ₹10.5 to ₹2,916.5 while Delhi saw a hike of ₹10 bringing its price to ₹2,747.5 per cylinder.
Mumbai recorded the smallest increase at ₹9.5, with cylinders now costing ₹2,701 each.
Price fluctuations
Price trends of commercial and domestic LPG
The price of commercial LPG has seen a major spike and fall. During the West Asia crisis, prices shot up by some ₹1,345. However, thanks to recent cuts, these prices have dropped again.
Despite all these changes in commercial LPG pricing, domestic LPG rates have remained stable throughout this period.