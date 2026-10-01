Commercial LPG cylinders get costlier by up to ₹71.5
What's the story
The price of the 19kg commercial LPG cylinder has been hiked from today. The increase varies across cities, with Delhi seeing a hike of ₹62.50, taking the total cost to ₹2,810. The hike comes as India enters the festive season and is likely to impact businesses using these cylinders for cooking purposes.
Business impact
Restaurants, hotels to feel heat of price hike
The price hike will affect businesses such as restaurants, hotels, roadside eateries, catering services, and food outlets that use commercial LPG cylinders.
These establishments rely on LPG as a recurring operational expense. The latest revision will increase their monthly fuel costs.
In Mumbai, the price has increased by ₹63 from ₹2,701 to ₹2,764, while in Chennai it has gone up by ₹66.50 from ₹2,916.50 to ₹2,983.
Price variation
Prices increased in Patna, Ahmedabad, and Kanyakumari
The price of the 19kg commercial LPG cylinder has also increased in other parts of the country.
In Patna, it has become costlier by ₹71.50 from ₹3,029 to ₹3,100.50. This is the highest hike among all cities mentioned in this report.
In Ahmedabad and Kanyakumari, the new prices are ₹2,831.50 and ₹3,046, respectively, while Leh now charges ₹3,450 for a commercial cylinder up from ₹3,385.50 earlier.
Price stability
Domestic cylinders remain at previous prices
Unlike commercial LPG cylinders, the price of the 14.2kg domestic LPG cylinder has remained unchanged across India.
The domestic cylinder continues to cost ₹942 in Delhi, ₹941.50 in Mumbai, and ₹957.50 in Chennai.
The stability of these prices is likely to provide some relief to households amid rising costs for commercial users during the festive season rush.