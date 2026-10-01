Commercial LPG cylinders get costlier by up to ₹71.5

The price hike will affect businesses such as restaurants, hotels, roadside eateries, catering services, and food outlets that use commercial LPG cylinders.

These establishments rely on LPG as a recurring operational expense. The latest revision will increase their monthly fuel costs.

In Mumbai, the price has increased by ₹63 from ₹2,701 to ₹2,764, while in Chennai it has gone up by ₹66.50 from ₹2,916.50 to ₹2,983.