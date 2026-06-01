Domestic cooking gas prices remain unchanged

Commercial LPG prices hiked again

By Mudit Dube 09:41 am Jun 01, 202609:41 am

What's the story

Oil marketing companies have increased the prices of commercial LPG cylinders from today. In Delhi, a 19kg commercial LPG cylinder will now cost ₹3,113.5 after a hike of ₹42. Meanwhile, Kolkata saw an increase of ₹53.5 for the same cylinder type, bringing its price to ₹3,255.5. The latest hike follows three previous increases: ₹993 jump in May, ₹195.5 raise in April, and ₹114.5 hike in March.