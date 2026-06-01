Commercial LPG prices hiked again
What's the story
Oil marketing companies have increased the prices of commercial LPG cylinders from today. In Delhi, a 19kg commercial LPG cylinder will now cost ₹3,113.5 after a hike of ₹42. Meanwhile, Kolkata saw an increase of ₹53.5 for the same cylinder type, bringing its price to ₹3,255.5. The latest hike follows three previous increases: ₹993 jump in May, ₹195.5 raise in April, and ₹114.5 hike in March.
Price adjustment
Prices of 5kg FTL cylinders also increased
Along with the 19kg commercial cylinders, the prices of 5kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinders have also been hiked by ₹11. The new retail price for a 5kg FTL cylinder in Delhi is now ₹821.5. The revised rates were implemented on June 1.
Stability in domestic rates
No change in domestic LPG cylinder prices
Despite the hike in commercial LPG prices, there is no change in the rates of domestic LPG cylinders for households. The price of a standard 14.2kg domestic LPG cylinder remains constant across cities. Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said the government is working on strategic reserves. She revealed that oil marketing companies have been asked to maintain a minimum 30-day LPG reserve.