Commercial LPG prices slashed by ₹183.5
What's the story
In a major relief for restaurants and commercial establishments, the government has slashed the price of a 19kg commercial LPG cylinder by ₹183.5 from today. The revised price in Delhi is now ₹2,930 as compared to the earlier rate of ₹3,113.5. However, there is no change in the price of a 14.2kg domestic LPG cylinder used by households.
Price history
First reduction in commercial LPG cylinder prices in 2026
This is the first reduction in commercial LPG cylinder prices in 2026, after a series of steep hikes earlier this year. Back in January, a 19kg commercial cylinder cost ₹1,691.5 in Delhi. However, the price increased sharply over the next few months with two hikes in March, one hike each in May and June. The latest revision has brought down rates across other cities as well, including Lucknow (from ₹3,236 to ₹3,052.5) and Kolkata (from ₹3,255.5 to ₹3,081.5).
Export duty
Government hikes SAED on petrol exports
Separately, the central government has hiked the Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED) on petrol exports from ₹1.5 per liter to ₹4 per liter, effective July 1. The move is aimed at discouraging oil companies from exporting petrol for higher profits instead of supplying it to the domestic market. The latest revision in export duties is aimed at balancing domestic fuel availability with changing global crude oil prices.