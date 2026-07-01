Commercial LPG prices slashed by ₹183.5

Price history

First reduction in commercial LPG cylinder prices in 2026

This is the first reduction in commercial LPG cylinder prices in 2026, after a series of steep hikes earlier this year. Back in January, a 19kg commercial cylinder cost ₹1,691.5 in Delhi. However, the price increased sharply over the next few months with two hikes in March, one hike each in May and June. The latest revision has brought down rates across other cities as well, including Lucknow (from ₹3,236 to ₹3,052.5) and Kolkata (from ₹3,255.5 to ₹3,081.5).