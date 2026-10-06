Commodity markets mixed as oil slips and gold steadies
Commodity markets are a bit all over the place right now; oil prices have slipped, while gold is hanging tight.
The drop in oil comes from resilient Middle Eastern crude exports and a G-7 emergency stockpile release that eased supply concerns.
But there's still some tension, with attacks by Yemen's Houthis on Saudi targets keeping supply risks on everyone's radar.
Meanwhile, gold steadied after paring earlier gains, pressured by a stronger US dollar as Europe deals with political uncertainty and ongoing talk about interest rates.
Brent $100.28, US crude $89.33
Brent crude is down slightly at $100.28 per barrel, and US crude sits at $89.33.
Gold is steady around $4,140 an ounce. Silver actually got a little bump (up 1.2%), and platinum and palladium are also trending up.
All this comes as the US dollar gets stronger, thanks to European political uncertainty, which has put pressure on commodities like gold but hasn't shaken gold much this time around.