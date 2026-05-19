Commure raises $70 million at $7B valuation led by General Catalyst
Business
Commure, a healthcare AI company from California, just scored $70 million in new funding led by General Catalyst, with big names like Sequoia Capital and Morgan Stanley joining in. This boost brings its valuation up to a massive $7 billion.
Commure is all about agentic AI (think tech that can plan and act on its own) to make healthcare operations smoother.
Commure automates 85%+, plans global expansion
Its platform already automates more than 85% of administrative tasks for more than 500 healthcare groups at 3,000 sites, handling things like billing and payments.
With this new funding, Commure plans to ramp up its tech even further and take its automation tools global, aiming to make healthcare administration much more efficient.