Companies scramble to sell shares amid Middle East tensions
With tensions rising in the Middle East, companies worldwide rushed to sell shares, pulling in around $20 billion in the three trading days from Friday to Tuesday—nearly triple the average daily amount over the prior two months.
That's nearly 16% of all share deals this year, as businesses try to lock in funding before markets get even shakier.
Medline's backers eye $3.4 billion sale
Major moves included Medline's backers eyeing a $3.4 billion sale, and France's Engie raising €3 billion to buy UK Power Networks—BNP Paribas's Alexis Le Touze said the decision was partly to "get ahead of any potential disruption" and cited a "strong market reception and numerous inquiries from investors."
Even with all the uncertainty, firms like Rosebank Industries pushed ahead, bringing in $2.5 billion according to Barclays's Tom Johnson.
The rush shows how quickly companies are adapting when global events make markets unpredictable.