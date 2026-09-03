Compass Group India reduces food waste to 3% using AI
Business
Compass Group India has cut its food waste from 8% to just 3% by 2025, all by using AI-driven kitchen tech.
With SmartQ's platform helping forecast and plan menus, they're not only wasting less but also saving 2% to 3% on monthly costs.
Food waste tracking now covers more than 90% of their sites, up from 75% in 2024.
Emissions intensity down 10.3%
They've pushed plant-based ingredients up to 80% of what they use and used cooking oil recovery increased to 36 tons, with recovered oil redirected toward biodiesel production.
Plus, by adding more electric vehicles and solar panels, they contributed to a 10.3% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions intensity.
All these steps are part of a bigger plan to make their operations much more sustainable.