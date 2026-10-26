Competition Commission of India to hire 41 staff on deputation
Business
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) is bringing in 41 new team members for key roles.
These hires will be split between the main CCI office and its investigative arm, the director general's (DG) office, with all positions filled on a deputation basis.
DG adds 21, CCI adds 8
The DG office is adding two additional directors general, seven joint directors general, and 12 deputy directors general to strengthen investigations.
On the administrative side, CCI will also bring in eight people for roles like deputy and assistant directors general (CS).
It's all part of a bigger push to boost manpower.