Comviva part of Tech Mahindra targets ₹4,000cr via AI platforms Business Apr 18, 2026

Comviva, part of Tech Mahindra, has set a bold goal: doubling its revenue to ₹4,000 crore in just three years.

Their game plan? Leaning into AI-powered platforms and upgrading their mobiquity Pay system (which already handles $400 billion a year).

They're also eyeing growth in the US Europe, Australia, and New Zealand, and building on their strong base in Asia and Africa.