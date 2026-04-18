Comviva part of Tech Mahindra targets ₹4,000cr via AI platforms
Business
Comviva, part of Tech Mahindra, has set a bold goal: doubling its revenue to ₹4,000 crore in just three years.
Their game plan? Leaning into AI-powered platforms and upgrading their mobiquity Pay system (which already handles $400 billion a year).
They're also eyeing growth in the US Europe, Australia, and New Zealand, and building on their strong base in Asia and Africa.
Comviva AI modernizes telecom, retail, logistics
To tackle issues like slow growth and outdated tech in the telecom world, Comviva is rolling out AI-driven solutions that help operators modernize and connect with customers in real time.
Plus, they're bringing this tech-savvy approach to retail and logistics too, making customer experiences smoother wherever you are.