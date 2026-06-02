Comviva survey: 90% raised AI marketing spend, 12% track revenue
Business
According to a new Comviva survey, nine out of 10 companies have poured more money into AI marketing over the past two years.
But here's the catch: only 12% can actually track any revenue from these investments.
So while everyone's talking up AI, most firms are still waiting to see real financial results.
Marketing leaders face AI ROI pressure
Most marketing leaders feel the heat from their bosses to justify big AI budgets, yet only a small group (16%) feel confident showing what that money has achieved.
The biggest headaches? Figuring out total costs, connecting AI projects directly to revenue, and proving customer experience gains actually pay off.
Still, some uses like customer segmentation and campaign automation are delivering better results than others.