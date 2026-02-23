CONCOR to invest ₹600 crore in Vizhinjam port logistics upgrade

A Container Freight Station (CFS) is being proposed near the port, with customs-bonded zones, warehouses, container yards, and smooth import-export handling. The MoU envisages VISL providing land on mutually agreed terms and a collaborative role for CONCOR in logistics upgrades, aimed at improving import-export handling and exploring rail-linked logistics to enhance cargo movement in southern India.

Vizhinjam port — status and capacity outlook

The upcoming Vizhinjam International Seaport (not yet operational as of February 2026) has been discussed as having future capacity targets; specific figures and timelines have been reported elsewhere and would require sourcing.

If all goes well, it could become a major deep-water hub for international shipping—and give local trade networks a serious boost.

Even investors seem interested: CONCOR shares nudged up after the news.