Congress weighs acts as AI data centers drive electricity costs
Business
Congress is hashing out new laws as artificial intelligence (AI) data centers expand in many areas and start driving up electricity bills.
One plan, the Ratepayer Protection Act, would have state utilities consider holding "large-load" customers responsible for these extra costs.
Another proposal, the GRID Savings Act, focuses on protecting regular people from higher charges.
Annual electricity bills could rise $168-$216
AI data centers need tons of energy, and figuring out who pays is not easy.
In states like Maryland, experts say households could see their annual electricity bills jump by $168 to $216 primarily due to the data center boom.
Hidden contracts and complicated utility deals make it even harder to track where your money is going.