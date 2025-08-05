Connplex Cinemas to launch IPO on Thursday: Here are details

Funds will help Connplex expand

The funds will help Connplex expand—think new corporate office, upgraded LED screens, better projectors, and covering daily business needs.

Managing Director Anish Tulshibhai Patel says these upgrades are about making cinema more accessible and fun.

With Patel and Rahul Kamleshbhai Dhyani leading the way, Connplex wants to bring a luxury movie experience to smaller cities while keeping quality high everywhere they go.