Connplex Cinemas to launch IPO on Thursday: Here are details
Connplex Cinemas, known for its growing presence in India's movie scene, is launching an IPO on Thursday to raise ₹90 crore through the NSE Emerge platform.
They're offering 51 lakh new shares priced between ₹168 and ₹177 each, with Beeline Capital Advisors and MUFG Intime India handling the process.
Funds will help Connplex expand
The funds will help Connplex expand—think new corporate office, upgraded LED screens, better projectors, and covering daily business needs.
Managing Director Anish Tulshibhai Patel says these upgrades are about making cinema more accessible and fun.
With Patel and Rahul Kamleshbhai Dhyani leading the way, Connplex wants to bring a luxury movie experience to smaller cities while keeping quality high everywhere they go.