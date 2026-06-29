Consumer Affairs introduces improvement notice allowing 1st-time fixes before fines
The Department of Consumer Affairs just introduced the "Improvement Notice" under the Legal Metrology Act, 2009.
Now, if a business makes a first-time procedural mistake, like missing paperwork or packaging details, they'll get a chance to fix it before any fines are handed out.
This move, part of the Jan Vishwas Act 2026, aims to make things less stressful for businesses while still keeping consumer protection in focus.
Manufacturers, importers, traders eligible with exceptions
Manufacturers, importers, traders, packers, repairers, and MSMEs all qualify for this notice if it's their first minor violation.
But serious stuff like fraud or repeat offenses? Those still mean strict penalties.
The government says this is about building trust and making compliance easier: if you fix the issue in time, you skip the penalty.