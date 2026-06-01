ConsumerX Ventures launches ₹150cr fund for early stage consumer startups
Business
ConsumerX Ventures just rolled out a ₹150 crore fund aiming to boost early-stage consumer startups, especially digital-first and new-age brands.
The launch happened at the D2C Insider Super Angels Annual Day in New Delhi on June 1.
ConsumerX Ventures to fund 20-25 startups
This fund is here to help young startups get past those tough first hurdles, like finding their market fit and standing out as a brand.
It plans to invest in 20 to 25 promising companies and will keep extra capital ready for their next funding rounds.
Backed by D2C Insider's huge network of over 30,000 founders and investors, the fund also offers hands-on support.
As Abhishek Shah from ConsumerX put it, they want to give early-stage businesses a real shot at growth in today's digital-first world.