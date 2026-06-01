ConsumerX Ventures launches ₹150cr fund for early stage consumer startups

ConsumerX Ventures to fund 20-25 startups

This fund is here to help young startups get past those tough first hurdles, like finding their market fit and standing out as a brand.

It plans to invest in 20 to 25 promising companies and will keep extra capital ready for their next funding rounds.

Backed by D2C Insider's huge network of over 30,000 founders and investors, the fund also offers hands-on support.

As Abhishek Shah from ConsumerX put it, they want to give early-stage businesses a real shot at growth in today's digital-first world.