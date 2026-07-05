Cooling AI interest brings global attention back to Indian stocks
Business
Indian stocks are catching global attention again after a shaky run, thanks to cooling interest in AI-driven markets.
The NSE Nifty 50 has stayed pretty steady compared to other big indices, which means fewer wild swings and more confidence for investors.
Lower commodity prices boost India outlook
Lower commodity prices and a stabilizing rupee have boosted India's economic outlook.
Analysts expect company earnings to improve soon, and Morgan Stanley points out that India's low inflation volatility makes its stock market look even more attractive.
With Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) starting its earnings season, there could be fresh surprises pushing Indian stocks higher.