CoreWeave inks $1.17 billion deal with Vast Data
Vast Data just scored a massive $1.17 billion commercial agreement with CoreWeave, making it the primary data platform behind CoreWeave's AI cloud.
This partnership is all about helping CoreWeave train and run bigger, faster AI models by letting them store and process huge datasets more easily.
Funding round in the works
This deal brings in steady cash for Vast, which already hit $200 million in annual recurring revenue by early 2025.
The company is eyeing a multi-billion-dollar funding round at a possible $30 billion valuation from big names like Alphabet's CapitalG and NVIDIA.
After bringing on ex-Shopify CFO Amy Shapero last year, investors see Vast as a potential IPO candidate.
Co-founded by Jeff Denworth
Co-founded by Jeff Denworth, Vast works with major clients like Amazon Web Services and Elon Musk's xAI.
Its tech lets companies scale storage without slowdowns—so GPUs stay busy and AI models get built faster, keeping everyone in the fast lane of innovation.