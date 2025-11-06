CoreWeave inks $1.17 billion deal with Vast Data

Funding round in the works

This deal brings in steady cash for Vast, which already hit $200 million in annual recurring revenue by early 2025.

The company is eyeing a multi-billion-dollar funding round at a possible $30 billion valuation from big names like Alphabet's CapitalG and NVIDIA.

After bringing on ex-Shopify CFO Amy Shapero last year, investors see Vast as a potential IPO candidate.