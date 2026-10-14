CoreWeave stock drops 16% as bond yields, borrowing costs rise
Business
CoreWeave, the so-called neocloud, just saw its stock drop 16%.
Investors are uneasy about how much some technology companies are borrowing for the artificial intelligence build-out.
That anxiety pushed up CoreWeave's bond yields, meaning it'll cost them more to borrow money going forward.
Oracle Nebius and Nasdaq shares slip
CoreWeave shares fell 16%. Investors are uneasy about how much some technology companies are borrowing for the artificial intelligence build-out.
The jitters spread across the tech world too: Oracle's and Nebius's shares dropped nearly 7% and 9%, and even the Nasdaq slipped a bit.
The bigger picture: Tech companies are borrowing huge sums for AI, but some folks are starting to wonder if it's all getting out of hand.