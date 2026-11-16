Corporate India posts 26.2% September quarter profit surge, revenue rises
Corporate India just posted a solid 26.2% jump in net profits for the September quarter, outpacing last year's growth.
The big winners? Automobiles, financial services, and oil and gas.
Revenue also climbed by 22.6%, showing strong demand across several industries, according to ET Intelligence Group analysis.
Analysts see crude drop boosting profits
Corporate India reported its fastest aggregate revenue growth in 16 quarters, driven by automobiles, financial services, oil and gas, and metals, even with global uncertainty in the mix.
Not every sector had a great quarter: cement, FMCG, and pharma lagged behind.
Looking ahead, analysts think dropping crude oil prices could help companies boost profits even more by cutting costs down the road.