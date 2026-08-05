Corporate India: women 17.2% of senior management, directors over 1 million
Business
Women made up just 17.2% of senior management positions in corporate India for 2025-26, so out of 252,103 top jobs like CEOs and CFOs, only 43,331 went to women.
But there's some good news: for the first time in 2025-26, women directors crossed the one million mark on company boards, holding about 29% of all directorships.
Board-level gains outpace senior growth
The number of women in senior management has grown by 24% over four years, showing slow but steady progress.
Board-level gains are even stronger: women directors increased by nearly 36% since 2022-23, outpacing men.
While things are moving forward for gender balance in leadership, there's still plenty of room for change at the very top.