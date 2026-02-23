Corporate India's salary hikes to slow down in 2026: Report

Salary hikes in corporate India are expected to slow down a bit in 2026, averaging 9.1%, says EY's latest Future of Pay report. Nearly half of companies are switching from traditional role-based pay to rewarding people for in-demand skills instead.

Tech skills now hot property Tech skills like AI, machine learning, and cybersecurity are now hot property—those with them can earn up to 30-40% more than others.

Variable pay rose to 16.1% of fixed salary in 2025, up from 14.8% in 2024.

Which sectors will see highest raises? Global Capability Centres (GCCs) will see the highest raises at 10.4%, followed by finance and e-commerce sectors.

GCCs also have the lowest attrition rates, while financial services see more people leaving—the sector recorded the highest attrition (24%).